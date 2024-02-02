Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indiabulls Housing's Rs 3,693 crore rights issue to open on February 7

The issue price is fixed at Rs 150 per share, having a face value of Rs 2, meaning the issue comes at a premium of Rs 148 per share, the company said in a statement

housing, housing finance

Indiabulls Housing pre-dominantly offers housing loans and loans against property to salaried and self-employed individuals, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and corporates

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday said its Rs 3,693 crore rights issue will be open from February 7-13.
The issue consists of 24,62,26,515 partly paid-up equity shares for an amount aggregating to Rs 3,693.39 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The issue price is fixed at Rs 150 per share, having a face value of Rs 2, meaning the issue comes at a premium of Rs 148 per share, the company said in a statement.
Of the total proceeds from the issue, Rs 273.4 crore will used to augment the capital base and Rs 83.99 crore will be utilised for general corporate purposes.
A participating shareholder will get one equity share for every two shares she/he owns as of February 1, 2024 (the record date), the statement said, adding that the last date for credit of rights entitlements is February 6 and the last date for renunciation rights is February 8, which means the rights entitlements can be bought and sold on February 7 and 8.
Indiabulls Housing pre-dominantly offers housing loans and loans against property to salaried and self-employed individuals, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and corporates.
As of September 2023, its loan book stood at Rs 5,434 crore and is among the top five housing finance companies in terms of assets under management.
For the six months till September 2023, its revenue stood at Rs 412.76 crore and net profit at Rs 59.24 crore.

Also Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2 net profit rises 3% to Rs 298 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate sale bookings down 75% to Rs 74 cr in June quarter

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

Capri Global sells Indiabulls Housing Finance's shares worth Rs 43 cr

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Byju's fights back: Investors have no voting rights on CEO change

Morgan Stanley buys Paytm shares worth Rs 244 cr via open mkt transaction

Merchants mull change in platform after RBI restricts Paytm Bank services

RBI curbs on Patym to have major impact but valuation remains attractive

Jana Small Finance Bank, Capital SFB IPOs to open on February 7

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indiabulls Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited housing loans housing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon