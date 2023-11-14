Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2 net profit rises 3% to Rs 298 crore

The company, in a separate filing, said it has transferred the third tranche of the reserve amount of Rs 313.86 crore to the lender repayment trust

Indiabulls Housing Finance

At maturity, the FD proceeds will be used to discharge the company's liabilities to the holders of the FCCB

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mortgage player Indiabulls Housing Finance on Tuesday reported a marginal 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 298 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 289 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Its total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,242 crore from Rs 2,231 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
However, interest income declined to Rs 1,731 crore compared to Rs 2,126 crore a year ago.
The company, in a separate filing, said it has transferred the third tranche of the reserve amount of Rs 313.86 crore to the lender repayment trust.
The trustee in turn has created a fixed deposit using the reserve amount with a scheduled commercial bank and such reserve amounts would be utilised for redemption of the Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) in compliance with applicable laws if the put option is exercised by the FCCB holders on March 5, 2024.
At maturity, the FD proceeds will be used to discharge the company's liabilities to the holders of the FCCB.
Fixed deposits aggregating to Rs 942 crore now covers 75 per cent FCCB amount of March 2024 put option (total outstanding issue of USD 149.5 million), it said.

Also Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance zooms 9% on dividend proposal, fund raising plan

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 results: Net profit falls 14% to Rs 263 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate sale bookings down 75% to Rs 74 cr in June quarter

MRF Limited Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 351% YoY to Rs 586 crore

National Insurance Company records profit of Rs 424 crore in Q2FY24

NMDC Q2 net profit rises 15% to Rs 1,028 cr on strong iron ore sales

Natco Pharma Q2 results: Net profit surges over 6-fold to Rs 369 cr

Vodafone mulls options for challenging Italian market amid growth elsewhere

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results: Consolidated PAT up 27.33% at Rs 134.87 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2 results

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon