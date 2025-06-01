Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil finalises India's largest green hydrogen project at Panipat

Indian Oil finalises India's largest green hydrogen project at Panipat

Slated for commissioning by December 2027, the green hydrogen produced will replace fossil-derived hydrogen in refinery operations

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

This marks IOC's entry into the green hydrogen space with India's largest-ever green hydrogen project. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has finalised the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCoH) for setting up a 10,000 tonnes per annum green hydrogen generation unit at its Panipat refinery and petrochemical complex in Haryana, advancing India's clean energy ambitions.

"This marks IOC's entry into the green hydrogen space with India's largest-ever green hydrogen project to date," the firm said in a statement.

IOC, however, did not give costing and other financial details.

"Slated for commissioning by December 2027, the green hydrogen produced will replace fossil-derived hydrogen in refinery operations, resulting in substantial reduction in carbon emissions," it said.

Hydrogen is a fuel that finds vast applications across industries ranging from oil refineries to steel plants and can power cars, trucks, trains, ships, and even industrial processes.

 

Also Read

BPCL

HPCL, BPCL, IOC: Time to buy or sell OMCs as govt hikes excise duty?

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Oil-linked stocks trade mix after crude oil prices fall below $70/barrel

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Indian Oil Corp inks 14-year LNG supply pact worth $7-9 bn with UAE's ADNOC

Crude oil

US sanction clarifications tighten squeeze on India's February oil supplies

Indian Oil

IOC to invest Rs 61,000 crore for naphtha cracker project in Odisha

It can be produced from a variety of sources. Green hydrogen is hydrogen gas produced by splitting water using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, or hydropower. On burning, it produces only water.

IOC said the Panipat project is fully aligned with the government's vision for National Green Hydrogen Mission and stands as a strategic initiative under the company's decarbonization roadmap.

It also marks a major milestone in the company's journey towards achieving its net zero carbon emission target, reinforcing IOC's leadership in India's sustainable energy future, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani Group stood firm amid scrutiny, now more formidable: Gautam Adani

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Motor's sales rise 22% to 30,864 units in May on strong demand

Vingroup

Vietnam's Vingroup in talks with Andhra, T'gana to widen presence in India

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma lines up $100 mn to commercialise niche products in FY26

Gautam Adani

Adani Energy board approves $502 million fundraise via share sale

Topics : Indian Oil Company Indian Oil Corporation Indian Oil Corp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon