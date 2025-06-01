Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Toyota Motor's sales rise 22% to 30,864 units in May on strong demand

Toyota Motor's sales rise 22% to 30,864 units in May on strong demand

The company's wholesales to dealers in the domestic market stood at 29,280 units last month while exports were at 1,584 units

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Motor aims to maintain sales volume growth in the current fiscal with plans to expand the sales network. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday said its sales increased 22 per cent year-on-year to 30,864 units in May.

The company's wholesales to dealers in the domestic market stood at 29,280 units last month while exports were at 1,584 units.

In May 2024, TKM had sold a total of 25,273 units.

"With the onset of monsoon and forecasts indicating a normal to above-normal season, we remain optimistic about improved market sentiment in the coming months, particularly across rural and semi-urban regions," Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said in a statement.

With this, backed by vast product portfolio and innovative campaigns, the company is well-positioned to maintain the growth trajectory, he added.  Toyota Motor aims to maintain sales volume growth in the current fiscal with plans to expand the sales network and introduce new models, according to a senior company executive.

 
The automaker, which reported record sales in the last fiscal, expects demand for its SUVs and MPVs to remain robust in the ongoing financial year.
 
In an interaction with PTI, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President (Sales-Service-Used Car Business) Varinder Wadhwa said the automaker plans to increase its production capacity and explore electrification, including the introduction of battery electric vehicles as part of its commitment towards carbon neutrality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

