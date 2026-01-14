Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Indian Railways awards €62 million loco maintenance contract to Alstom

Indian Railways awards €62 million loco maintenance contract to Alstom

French rolling stock maker Alstom has secured a €62 million Indian Railways contract to maintain WAG-12B electric locomotives at the Sabarmati depot till 2031

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 9:51 PM IST

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom on Wednesday bagged a contract to deliver maintenance activities for WAG-12B locomotives at Indian Railways’ Sabarmati locomotive depot.
 
“Valued at €62 million, this contract is awarded by Indian Railways to cover the maintenance of the balance 300 electric locomotives still to be delivered from the original 800-unit contract awarded to Alstom in 2015,” the company said.
 
The scope of work includes servicing of both the electric locomotives and essential depot infrastructure, as well as providing for prompt response teams (PRTs).
 
“The PRTs will be stationed at strategic locations, equipped with specialised tools and critical spares to provide fast and efficient support and minimise downtime. Alstom will also continue its extensive skill development programme as part of the contract. To date, over 22,000 Indian Railways staff have been trained,” it said.
 
 
The company had won a mega contract in 2015 to deliver 800 electric locomotives, valued at €3.5 billion.
 
The contract encompasses all activities required during scheduled and unscheduled maintenance to ensure strict availability and reliability targets are met until February 2031. It includes material supply, locomotive washing, logistics and remote diagnostics, Alstom said.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 9:51 PM IST

