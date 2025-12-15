IndiGo beats Air India group in international scheduled flights, seats

IndiGo, which has been expand­ing in a big way abroad, has overtaken the Air India group in the number of scheduled flights as well as seats during this winter schedule (October-March).

While the airline is grappling with problems in its domestic sector, IndiGo, according to gl­obal aviation analytics company Cirium, has rung up a 14.5 per cent increase this international winter schedule — up to 44,035 flights between October 26 and March 27 next year — over the previous winter schedule (October 27 last year to March 26), when it had 38,481 flights.

In contrast, the Air India gro­up, which