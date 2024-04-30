Business Standard
YES Bank collaborates with ANQ to launch 2 co-branded credit cards Pi, Phi

The strategic partnership aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the fintech industry, offering innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer needs, a release said

YES BANK House

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

YES Bank has partnered with Bengaluru-based financial services provider, ANQ, to unveil two co-branded credit cards -- Pi and Phi.
The strategic partnership aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the fintech industry, offering innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer needs, a release said.
The YES Bank-ANQ Pi credit card is a digital-only card that offers credit on UPI for domestic transactions, providing users with convenient and secure payment options.
 
The credit card caters to both domestic and international purchases with its physical card format, offering users versatility in their spending options, the release said.
YES Bank is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai. ANQ is a digital banking platform that harnesses the power of decentralised Finance (DeFi) to deliver next-generation financial services.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

