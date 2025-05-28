IndiGo appoints Vikram Singh Mehta as its new chairman

IndiGo airlines on Wednesday appointed Vikram Singh Mehta as the chairman of its board. He will succeed Venkataramani Sumantran, who took charge of the low-cost carrier as chairman three years ago.
Sumantran resigned from the post after completion of his five-year term as a board member, the company said in an exchange filing.
"Dr Sumantran was appointed as the Chairman of the Board in May 2022 and post COVID, navigated the Board during IndiGo’s strong recovery and incredible growth over the past three years," the company added.
Mehta, a former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, has held key positions including chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India and CEO of Shell Markets and Shell Chemicals in Egypt. He has also been a board member of several companies. He holds a degree in Mathematics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and two master’s degrees—one in Politics and Economics from Oxford University and another in Energy Economics from Tufts University, the company added.
He has been a board member of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, parent company of IndiGo, since 2022.