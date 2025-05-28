Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Rooter revenue surges 120% to $10 mn in FY25 on strong commerce growth

Rooter revenue surges 120% to $10 mn in FY25 on strong commerce growth

Rooter Shop is witnessing an average user spending of about Rs 2,400 per month on its platform, the company said

Rooter is a game streaming platform. Rooter Shop, its gaming commerce vertical, was piloted in July and started scaling in October. Image: X@RooterSports

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Game content-to-commerce platform Rooter has reported a 120 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to USD 10 million (Rs 82 crore) in FY25, buoyed by strong performance in its commerce platform Rooter Shop.

Rooter is a game streaming platform. Rooter Shop, its gaming commerce vertical, was piloted in July and started scaling in October.

Rooter Shop is witnessing an average user spending of about Rs 2,400 per month on its platform, the company said.

"The biggest contribution happened because of the success of Rooter Shop, which is our commerce play and that is now contributing 70 per cent of the overall revenue, while brand monetisation and other partnerships continue to be 30 per cent of the overall revenue," Rooter Founder and CEO Piyush told PTI. 

 

Rooter, tracking USD 24 million ARR (annual revenue runrate) currently, aims to achieve a revenue growth of 3-4 times this fiscal.

The company has reduced its losses by 63 per cent in FY25.

Piyush said the company is confident of achieving EBITDA positivity and profitability in FY26, fuelled by expected growth in Rooter Shop.

"Rooter's revenue growth through scaled user monetisation marks a defining and strategic step forward in building sustainable growth for the platform, while creating a strong impact on the gaming ecosystem.

"Over the next 12 months, we plan to...continue with the exponential pace of growth of Rooter Shop. We are expecting to hit USD 90 million GMV run rate by March'26," he said.

Rooter, with over 85 million registered users, to date has raised USD 37 million in primary capital from an investor base spread across India, the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

