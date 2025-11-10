Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India's rising quick-delivery price war hits Eternal, Swiggy shares

India's rising quick-delivery price war hits Eternal, Swiggy shares

The heated discount war is raising concerns that profitability for India's delivery firms may remain under pressure after second-quarter earnings missed estimates

grocery, vegetables, market

Swiggy’s Instamart and Zepto recently removed some charges and lowered minimum order values for free deliveries | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alex Gabriel Simon
 
Intensifying competition in India’s online grocery delivery space is weighing on the shares of market leader Eternal Ltd. and its listed rival Swiggy Ltd. 
Eternal’s shares dropped nearly 4 per cent last week to their lowest level in three months on rising rivalry from Amazon.com Inc. and Flipkart India Pvt. Swiggy’s stock also declined for a fourth week as quick-commerce firms, which promise to deliver in 10 minutes, ramp up discounting. 
 
The heated discount war is raising concerns that profitability for India’s delivery firms may remain under pressure after second-quarter earnings missed estimates and companies signaled focus on growth over margins. 
 
 
That can potentially weigh on investor sentiment ahead of Swiggy’s planned follow-on share sale of over $1 billion and Zepto Pvt. Ltd.’s impending initial public offer to raise funds in their quest for market share. 

Also Read

Zomato Hyperpure

Zomato Hyperpure inks warehousing lease in Bhiwandi; to pay ₹1.7 cr/ month

Zomato Hyperpure

Zomato Hyperpure leases 5.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi

food delivery apps

Bernstein initiates coverage on Swiggy, Eternal with 'Outperform'; check TP

Food delivery

Eternal vs Swiggy: Deja Vu in QC battle, but this time could be different

lenskart IPO

How Lenskart IPO tests investor appetite for consumer-tech plays

 
“The quick commerce market is not infinitely expanding,” said Manu Rishi Guptha, a portfolio manager at MRG Capital. “For as long as there is cash to burn, it’s going to be a rapid race to the bottom.” When companies increase charges to turn profitable, reality will set in and growth will slow significantly, he said.
 
Swiggy’s Instamart and Zepto recently removed some charges and lowered minimum order values for free deliveries. Jefferies last week flagged more aggressive discounting across categories, with Amazon Now leading with the highest discounts, followed by DMart Ready, Swiggy’s Maxxsaver and Flipkart Minutes. 
 
The price war mirrors a similar trend in China where Meituan, JD.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are rushing to offer deep discounts. Meituan, the industry leader, has lost almost a third of its market value this year after ceding market share to rivals.
 

More From This Section

Ola Electric

Ola Electric rebuts South Korea's LG Energy Solution tech leak claims

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric blames foreign rival for attacking its indigenous battery tech

Handshake

5C Network ties up with German firm to expand AI-led radiology in Europe

adani

Adani may pip Vedanta to emerge highest bidder for Jaiprakash Associates

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals expects restructuring to conclude by Q4FY27: CFOpremium

Topics : Zomato Swiggy Online grocery Online goods Amazon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart Share Price LIVEQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon