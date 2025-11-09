Ola Electric denies South Korea tech leak allegations, calls them baseless

Ola Electric denied media reports suggesting its involvement in a leak of proprietary pouch cell technology from South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, calling the allegations “baseless.” The company said it has no commercial or research interest in the older pouch cell format cited in the reports, emphasising that its new 4680 Bharat Cell—based on advanced dry electrode cylindrical technology—is already in commercial production.
“The media reports alleging technology intrigue involving Ola Electric, casting unfounded aspersions on the company’s world-class battery innovation capabilities, are misleading and completely baseless,” said the company in a statement on Sunday night.
What do the South Korean media reports allege?
A South Korean news outlet reported that LG Energy Solution Ltd is under government investigation over allegations that proprietary battery manufacturing technology was leaked to India’s Ola Electric, a startup backed by roughly $310 million in investments from Hyundai Motor and Kia.
According to the report, LG Energy Solution said South Korean authorities are investigating a former researcher for allegedly transferring key pouch-type lithium-ion battery manufacturing processes to Ola Electric. The technology, classified by the South Korean government as a “national core technology,” is subject to strict export controls under the Industrial Technology Protection Act.
Also Read
The probe—led by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and Seoul police with LG Energy Solution’s cooperation—comes amid longstanding business ties between Ola Electric and Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia, which invested in the Indian firm in 2019, the report added.
A query to LG did not elicit any response.
What has Ola Electric said in its defence?
Ola Electric said the “old and dated” pouch cell technology mentioned in the reports is not even an area of research or commercial interest for the company. “Our 4680 Bharat Cell is based on the most advanced dry electrode technology in a cylindrical form factor and surpasses the pouch cell touted in media leaks,” said Ola Electric.
Ola Electric claimed the “insidious” media report surfaced just as its 4680 Bharat Cell entered commercial production. The company said the Bharat Cell represents India’s first indigenous large-format cell and directly competes with Korean majors in the domestic market.
The company alleged that fear of losing market opportunities, including a significant customer in Ola Electric, may be prompting a foreign rival to attack indigenous battery innovation. It added that the timing of the selective leak to South Korean media, and its swift, unverified replication by a section of the Indian press, appeared dubious.
How is Ola scaling up its battery and energy operations?
Ola Electric said that as it scales up production of the 4680 Bharat Cell—investing heavily in R&D and manufacturing infrastructure—a misleading narrative of technology intrigue is being weaponised to undercut India’s emergence as a global player in advanced energy technology.
The company said it has 720 patent filings, of which 124 have been granted. Ola’s Battery Innovation Centre (BIC) in Bengaluru employs more than 250 specialists drawn from top global cell technology companies.
Ola Cell Technologies has also established India’s first operational Gigafactory, built with a cumulative investment of ₹2,500 crore.
What are Ola Electric’s future plans for energy systems?
Ola Electric said it values intellectual property and the rigorous effort that drives true innovation.
“We are grateful to our Prime Minister’s vision and his government’s efforts to support Indian R&D and manufacturing. The government, through various initiatives, has created a powerful ecosystem for companies like us to innovate, file patents, and build world-class technology in India,” said the company. “India’s progress in advanced cell technology, exemplified by the 4680 Bharat Cell, is the direct result of this vision for technological self-reliance. We will not allow business rivalries or motivated media speculation to derail India’s push toward global leadership in clean energy and battery innovation.”
In October 2025, Ola Electric launched Ola Shakti, India’s first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) using the company’s Bharat 4680 cell. Shakti delivers twice the lifespan and higher efficiency than traditional lead-acid systems, integrates seamlessly with rooftop solar, and provides five to ten hours of home backup.
The company expects Shakti to generate ₹100 crore in revenue in Q4 FY26 and ₹1,000–1,200 crore in annual revenue in FY27, with 40–50 per cent gross margins.
It plans to expand into containerised energy storage systems for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale use by Q1 FY27, offering 100 kWh to 5 MWh systems. To support this growth, the company aims to expand total cell manufacturing capacity to 20 GWh by the second half of FY27.