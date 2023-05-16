Infosys, bp deepen relationship to transform digital application landscape



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “This strategic engagement further strengthens the long-standing relationship, spanning over two decades, between the two companies.” IT major Infosys and global integrated energy company bp, on Tuesday, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to demonstrate their intent for Infosys to be bp’s primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development, modernisation, management and maintenance.



The companies will continue to explore more avenues for bp to advance sustainability, DE&I and other social impact initiatives. As bp pivots towards becoming an integrated energy company with the ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero, bp and Infosys will together focus on modernising bp’s application landscape to enhance business resilience, drive value from operational efficiencies, and build more adaptive and agile processes to speed up innovation.



“This is a strategic milestone in our long-standing relationship with bp. As we see global momentum in the energy transition, building a strong digital core and scaling it to maximize operational efficiency is a key business imperative. We are now jointly working towards enhancing digital maturity, productivity, and driving innovation for bp,” said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys. “We are delighted to further develop our relationship with Infosys to help accelerate our digital transformation and scale growth through tech-enabled operations. Together, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive growth for the future," said Leigh-Ann Russell, EVP, Innovation & Engineering, bp.

“Together, we will leverage the power of digital technologies and advancements in AI to deliver solutions that will help to transform bp’s operational landscape and drive business growth,” he added.

