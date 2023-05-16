close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

As HCCB plans to sell its bottling business, senior officials bid adieu

The list of officials who resigned includes Neil Comerford who was executive director (ED) of the sales and commercial department, ED, HR Indrajeet Sengupta, among others

BS Web Team New Delhi
Coca Cola

Coca Cola logo

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Coca-Cola is preparing to sell its bottling business under Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB). However, as the soft-drink giant prepares for the sell-off, around a dozen of its senior officials have resigned from HCCB in the last few months, a report published in The Economic Times (ET) said.
Eleven senior executives that left HCCB were either directly reporting to the CEO Juan Pabli Rodriguez or were serving the company at the level of vice-presidents. The list of officials who resigned includes Neil Comerford who was executive director (ED) of the sales and commercial department, ED, HR Indrajeet Sengupta, among others, the report said.

An HCCB representative told the newspaper, "We respect that various individuals have left HCCB for personal or professional reasons and we have consolidated our leadership with experienced diverse talent." The spokesperson added that HCCB is gathering capabilities and strengthening its processes.
HCCB operates 16 bottling plants in the country. In addition to HCCB, Coca-Cola has various other bottling partners to facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of its beverages.

In the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), HCCB reported a net profit of Rs 357.4 crore. The company's total standalone income stood at Rs 9,147.74 crore in FY22 which was up 30.6 per cent year-on-year.
India is the fifth largest market for Coca-Cola in the world and remains a top priority. It sells brands like Coke, Sprite, and Thums Up among other offerings.

Also Read

Coca-Cola's bottling arm to revive plans to sell its business: Report

Coca-Cola to buy minority stake in food delivery platform Thrive: Report

Thums Up, Maaza to go global as Coca Cola bets on 'Indian' flavours

Coca Cola, Zepto expand partnership to 'return and recycle' PET bottles

Cola war looms as Campa returns; distributors fear for their margins

Average stipend pay outs hiked by 2% in India in FY23, Chennai leads

Senior Tesla executives to visit India this week in pivot beyond China

Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely

Shapoorji Pallonji Group taps private credit market to raise $1.6 bn

BSNL targets to increase market share by double in three years: BSNL CMD


The sales of soft drinks gathered a renewed momentum after Covid-19-related restrictions on restaurants and shopping malls were lifted. The sales were further supported by the hot summer season.
Topics : coca cola india Coca Cola Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd Soft drinks BS Web Reports

First Published: May 16 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

As HCCB plans to sell its bottling business, senior officials bid adieu

Coca Cola
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read

Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

Bank of Baroda
2 min read

Average stipend pay outs hiked by 2% in India in FY23, Chennai leads

salary, jobs, employment, check, letter, interview, companies, wage, income
2 min read

Online gaming unicorn MPL forays into Africa, launches its app in Nigeria

MPL, Esports
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

'Factually baseless': Sebi to SC on probing Adani firms since 2016

Adani
4 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

Berger Paints
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon