

On Monday, a ground-breaking ceremony for Foxconn's facility was held at Kongara Kalan in Hyderabad. State Industries and commerce minister KT Rama Rao and Foxconn Interconnect Technology chairman and CEO Sidney Lu were also in attendance. Taiwanese multinational electronics giant Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited will spend Rs 4,110 crore building a new electronics manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, creating 25,000 jobs in the process, a report by Economic Times (ET) said.



"Foxconn will manufacture various electrical equipment, connectors, and components for different Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Although the company hasn't named any specific OEMs, it has said that Telangana will produce parts for at least six of them," Ranjan added. Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that the facility spread over 186.7 acres, will manufacture AirPods and electrical equipment.



The factory's construction will be finished in nine months, and operations will start within a year, said Ranjan. "They have facilities in Vietnam and China, and they have assured us that the facility in Hyderabad will be equally large and technologically far superior," Ranjan said, adding that connectors will play a significant role in this region's manufacturing of audio products, computers, customer electronics, and precision cables.

