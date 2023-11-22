Sensex (0.14%)
Infosys inks partnership with TK Elevator to help build AI-first strategy

As part of the engagement, Infosys said it will "consolidate, harmonise, and modernise TK Elevator's digital landscape"

Infosys

Photo: Bloomberg

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
IT major Infosys has signed a strategic long-term collaboration with TK Elevator, a leading urban mobility company, to help the latter in its digital transformation with an artificial intelligence (AI)-first strategy.

The financial details of the engagement were not disclosed.
As part of the engagement, Infosys said it will “consolidate, harmonise, and modernise TK Elevator’s digital landscape. The engagement aims to continually innovate and transform the company’s application and IT environment, leveraging an AI-first strategy powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.”

The two companies will work together to transition the operations of all TK Elevator’s business applications across North America and major markets in Europe to Infosys, thereby enabling integrated applications management.

“This will not only help unify the underlying infrastructure operations to enable an end-to-end, business process-focused operational paradigm, but also contribute to a simplified and agile digital landscape,” Infosys said.

Susan Poon, global CIO at TK Elevator, said that the collaboration with Infosys brings end-to-end digital transformation capabilities, helping the company to accelerate its business transformation and strategic vision.

TK Elevator aims to bring diverse geographies and business units together with this strategic collaboration to create a “globally harmonised” technology backbone, while simultaneously delivering cost savings for the company, said Sebastian Oberst, global head – IT Governance at TK Elevator.

“As manufacturers reimagine their business, they are increasingly looking to refresh the core of their technology stack and application support processes. We are excited to collaborate with TK Elevator and usher in an advanced infrastructure and applications services operating model that will help harmonise and future-proof their IT operations and accelerate their digital transformation objectives. Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz will serve as the core of TK Elevator’s digital strategy, providing the agility and resilience needed to realise their vision,” said Jasmeet Singh, executive vice president and global head, Manufacturing, Infosys.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Infosys smart urban mobility drive Companies

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

