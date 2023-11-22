Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

Kerala govt gives approval for BPCL's waste treatment plant in Kochi

A treatment plant capable of treating 150 metric tonnes of waste per day would be set up on this land, and the compressed biogas produced there would be used by the central PSU

Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum | Reuters

Press Trust of India Kannur (Ker)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government on Wednesday accorded sanction to set up a compressed biogas plant project by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), with the objective of finding a permanent solution to the organic waste issue in Kochi, the commercial hub of the state.
A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took the decision amidst their ongoing tour as part of the 'Nava Kerala' outreach programme in northern Thalassery, a CMO statement said here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
For the project, 10 acres of land in Brahmapuram owned by the Kochi Corporation, would be handed over to the BPCL, it said.
A treatment plant capable of treating 150 metric tonnes of waste per day would be set up on this land, and the compressed biogas produced there would be used by the central PSU. The construction cost is estimated to be Rs 150 crore, which would be borne by the BPCL, it said.
Water and electricity, required for the construction of the plant, would be provided at a lower cost, the CMO statement further said.
Organic fertiliser, produced at the plant, would be made available to the farmers, and only clean water would be released after treating the wastewater generated at the facility, it said.
The Clean Kerala company would take over and dispose the residual inorganic waste after processing.
The biogas treatment plant is expected to be a solution for the organic waste issue being faced by Kochi, which has a population of over seven lakh people and 1.61 lakh houses.
The statement added that the project would be completed in 15 months.
The state cabinet took the significant decision months after the port city witnessed a massive fire at the Brahmapuram dump site, exposing an outdated waste management practice. Among other decisions taken were to provide an incentive of Rs 1000 each per day to the 387 civil defence volunteers who had been involved in firefighting operations at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, the CMO statement added.

Also Read

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

Congress alleges corruption in cancellation of Kerala power contracts

ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion to set up two petrochemical plants

Cochin Shipyard partners with ASAP Kerala to impart skill training to youth

DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for CAR non-compliance

Billionaire Gautam Singhania's separation erases $180 mn at Raymonds

Dr Reddy's, Glenmark recall products in US due to manufacturing issues

Hindustan Copper awards Rs 38 crore work order to SWPE in Rajasthan

Tech firm UST to double headcount to 4,000 in Hyderabad with new office

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala Bharat Petroleum Corporation Kochi

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon