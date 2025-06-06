Friday, June 06, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Nandan Nilekani commits second multi-year grant to AI4Bharat at IIT Madras

Nandan Nilekani commits second multi-year grant to AI4Bharat at IIT Madras

Nandan Nilekani backs AI4Bharat's mission to build open-source AI infrastructure for Indian languages, advancing digital inclusion through language accessibility

Nandan Nilekani

Nilekani-founded EkStep Foundation and AI4Bharat began investing in language digitisation. (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys, has committed a second multi-year grant to AI4Bharat—an open-source initiative at IIT Madras that is building foundational AI models for Indian languages.
 
Nilekani-founded EkStep Foundation and AI4Bharat began investing in language digitisation, data infrastructure and early models tailored to Indian linguistic diversity.
 
AI4Bharat has become the language backbone of India’s AI stack. Its open-source speech, translation and text-to-speech models now power key public digital platforms. Bhashini, India’s national language platform under the IndiaAI Mission, has adopted AI4Bharat’s models to scale multilingual services across governance, healthcare and finance. 
 
 
“Inclusion begins with access—and for Bharat, that means language,” said Nilekani. “AI4Bharat is building the infrastructure that ensures every Indian can access digital services in the language they speak,” he added.

The Supreme Court’s SUVAS system translates judgments into regional languages. NPCI has enabled voice-based UPI transactions in native tongues. Agricultural chatbots like Kisan e-Mitra use these models to deliver real-time information to farmers. AI4Bharat’s language datasets—meticulously collected in all 22 constitutionally recognised Indian languages—have been released as public goods, openly available for use through the AI4Bharat website and integrated into AIKosh, India’s open AI repository.
 
Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, added: “With the growing need for Bharat-specific AI models and also reducing the possibility of a potential AI divide, the vision of ‘AI for All’ is extremely relevant for our country. I sincerely hope that AI4Bharat, with the generous support of Mr Nandan Nilekani, will help in meeting these objectives.”
 
The 2022 grant established the Nilekani Centre at AI4Bharat, supported by EkStep Foundation. Over three years, this effort has demonstrated how to build population-scale, high-quality and open-source language infrastructure through community participation and scientific rigour.

Topics : artifical intelligence IIT Madras Nandan Nilekani Infosys

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

