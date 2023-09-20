close
Infosys, NVIDIA to collaborate for generative AI applications, solutions

As part of the partnership, Infosys will have access to NVIDIA's full-stack gen AI program and will set up a NVIDIA Centre of Excellence

NVIDIA Founder & CEO, Jensen Huang with Infosys Co-founder & Chairman, Nandan Nilekani (Photo: Infosys)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Infosys and NVIDIA have expanded their partnerships to work towards helping enterprises worldwide drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions. The broadening of the alliance was announced through a filing with the exchanges.
 
In this collaboration, NVIDIA AI Enterprise will provide an ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes, and graphics processing unit (GPU) systems to Infosys Topaz. Infosys will use NVIDIA's "full-stack generative AI platform", which includes hardware and enterprise-grade software to innovate across its business operations, and it is helping customers create generative AI applications for business operations, sales and marketing.
 
Infosys Topaz is an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that accelerate business value using generative AI technologies launched by Infosys earlier this year.
 

Infosys Video Analytics platform will also be integrated with NVIDIA Metropolis and Infosys Generative AI Labs paired with the NVIDIA NeMo framework.
 
Infosys also plans to set up an NVIDIA Centre of Excellence. Here, it will train and certify 50,000 of its employees on NVIDIA AI technology to provide generative AI expertise to its vast network of customers across industries.
 
Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, stated, "Our clients are also looking at complex AI use cases that can drive significant business value across their entire value chain."
 
Speaking on Infosys Topaz, Nilekani added, "We are creating end-to-end industry leading AI solutions that will help enterprises on their journey to become AI-first."
 
Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, added, "Together, NVIDIA and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to build custom applications and solutions."
 
The collaboration also extends to digitisation applications, with a focus on developing solutions for enterprise use cases across 3D workflows, design collaboration, digital twin, world simulation and others.
 
Infosys and NVIDIA are also co-developing AI-powered solutions in areas like 5G, cybersecurity and energy transition.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Nvidia Infosys AI Companies

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

