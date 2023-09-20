Infosys, NVIDIA to collaborate for generative AI applications, solutions

Infosys and NVIDIA have expanded their partnerships to work towards helping enterprises worldwide drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions. The broadening of the alliance was announced through a filing with the exchanges.

In this collaboration, NVIDIA AI Enterprise will provide an ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes, and graphics processing unit (GPU) systems to Infosys Topaz. Infosys will use NVIDIA's "full-stack generative AI platform", which includes hardware and enterprise-grade software to innovate across its business operations, and it is helping customers create generative AI applications for business operations, sales and marketing.

Infosys Topaz is an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that accelerate business value using generative AI technologies launched by Infosys earlier this year.

Also Read RIL, Nvidia join hands to build AI infrastructure in India; stock up 1% Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip for 5G smartphones on budget More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts AmpIn Energy to set up 33 MW solar plant in Maha, signs pact with Varroc Aurobindo's Andhra plant receives 1 observation from USFDA after inspection VECV marks 15 years in India, says focused on exports and EV growth France's Total Energies to invest $300 mn to form JV with Adani Green India's solar tech firm finalist in Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2023

Infosys Video Analytics platform will also be integrated with NVIDIA Metropolis and Infosys Generative AI Labs paired with the NVIDIA NeMo framework.

Infosys also plans to set up an NVIDIA Centre of Excellence. Here, it will train and certify 50,000 of its employees on NVIDIA AI technology to provide generative AI expertise to its vast network of customers across industries.

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, stated, "Our clients are also looking at complex AI use cases that can drive significant business value across their entire value chain."

Speaking on Infosys Topaz, Nilekani added, "We are creating end-to-end industry leading AI solutions that will help enterprises on their journey to become AI-first."

Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, added, "Together, NVIDIA and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to build custom applications and solutions."

The collaboration also extends to digitisation applications, with a focus on developing solutions for enterprise use cases across 3D workflows, design collaboration, digital twin, world simulation and others.

Infosys and NVIDIA are also co-developing AI-powered solutions in areas like 5G, cybersecurity and energy transition.