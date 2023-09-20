At 15 yrs, VECV bets big on exports from India, growth in electric vehicles

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors , plans to expand its focus on electric vehicles (EVs), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquid natural gas (LNG) in India. The announcement coincides with the company marking 15 years of its operations in the country.

In addition to this domestic focus, VECV aims to aggressively expand into export markets, targeting regions such as West Asia, South East Asia, and Africa. The company also has plans to broaden its portfolio in light and medium-duty trucks, as well as heavy-duty trucks and buses.

Vinod Aggarwal, VECV's managing director and chief executive officer, stated, "Traditionally strong in the South Asian markets of Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, we are now looking to expand into West Asia, South East Asia, Africa, and Latin America."

Sofia Helena Frandberg, chairperson and executive vice president of the Volvo Group, reflected on the company's growth. "Since our inception in 2008 with a revenue of $200 million, we've grown to a size of $2.2 billion. Over these 15 years, our market share has also seen significant expansion across various vehicle categories."

The company's market share in light and medium-duty trucks has increased from 25 per cent to 33 per cent, heavy-duty trucks from 1 per cent to 9 per cent, and buses from 5 per cent to 24 per cent.

Aggarwal further added that VECV already has a strong presence in the CNG sector and is prepared to enter the LNG market as the required infrastructure becomes available. "We are also focusing on electric vehicles, a segment in which we are experiencing rapid growth."

Also Read After Mercedes, Volvo to adopt direct-to-customer model for sales in India Eicher Motors cracks 6% as Hero Moto-Harley Davidson tie up for X440 bike Motorcycle to commercial vehicles: Eicher Motors stock cruising smoothly Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo revs up with EVs, eyes record sales in 2023 Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50 France's Total Energies to invest $300 mn to form JV with Adani Green India's solar tech firm finalist in Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2023 GIC, TPG healthcare fund buys major stake in AINU hospital chain for $72 mn SJVN inks pact with PFC to get finance for projects worth Rs 1.18 trn Audio content firm Kuku FM raises $25 mn from existing investors

Earlier this month, VECV signed a memorandum of understanding with GreenCell Mobility, promoted by Eversource Capital, to supply 1,000 Eicher electric buses for GreenCell's inter-city business, NueGo, over the next five years. In August, the company also announced a collaboration with Amazon to introduce 1,000 zero-emission electric trucks into Amazon's delivery operations in India within the same timeframe.