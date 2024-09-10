Business Standard
Infosys, Proximus Group come together to drive new business opportunities

The strategic collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that will leverage products of Proximus' International affiliates

Infosys

The collaboration between Infosys and Proximus enables the two sides to further strengthen their digital offerings. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

IT services firm Infosys and Belgium-headquartered digital services and communication solutions provider Proximus Group on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration aimed at unlocking new business opportunities, according to a release.
The strategic collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that will leverage products of Proximus' International affiliates, including Route Mobile's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign's Digital Identity (DI) solutions.
"This combined with Infosys digital services will drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants for their customers," a release said, adding that the collaboration aims to enhance digital security by providing digital identity and fraud protection solutions, that drive trusted communication online.
 
The collaboration between Infosys and Proximus enables the two sides to further strengthen their digital offerings and drive their innovative solutions to business and residential customers in Belgium and abroad, it said.

Topics : Infosys Infosys Proximus IT service

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

