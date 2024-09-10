Infosys, Proximus Group come together to drive new business opportunities

IT services firm Infosys and Belgium-headquartered digital services and communication solutions provider Proximus Group on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration aimed at unlocking new business opportunities, according to a release.

The strategic collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that will leverage products of Proximus' International affiliates, including Route Mobile's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign's Digital Identity (DI) solutions.

"This combined with Infosys digital services will drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants for their customers," a release said, adding that the collaboration aims to enhance digital security by providing digital identity and fraud protection solutions, that drive trusted communication online.