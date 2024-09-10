Business Standard
Tata Motors reduces prices of its EV model range by up to Rs 3 lakh

Tata Motors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 10 2024

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has reduced prices of its electric vehicle model range by up to Rs 3 lakh.
The Mumbai-based automaker said it has reduced the price of Nexon EV by up to Rs 3 lakh, Punch EV by 1.2 lakh, and Tiago EV by Rs 40,000.
"With these special, limited period prices, we are breaking the high acquisition cost barrier for EVs, and bringing EV prices closer to similar petrol and/or diesel-powered vehicles," Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa said.
The company's singular purpose is to mainstream EVs, by breaking barriers and making EVs more accessible to regular car buyers, he added.
 
Tata Motors has already announced a price cut ranging between Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.8 lakh on its internal combustion engine powerd range which includes models like Tiago, Nexon, Harrier and Safari.

Sep 10 2024

