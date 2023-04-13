close

Infosys Q4 disappoints on guidance & growth, profit up 7.8% at Rs 6,128 cr

India's second-largest IT services company misses estimates on revenue growth and net profit

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
The total contract value for Q4 also came in softer at $2.1 billion, compared to $3.3 billion in Q3 and $2.7 billion in Q2

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
IT services firm Infosys announced its Q4FY23 results on Thursday, declaring numbers pulled down by sudden ramp-downs in deals and uncertainty in its largest market, North America. The street was disappointed by the company’s revenue guidance for FY24, which is pegged in the range of 4-7 per cent in constant currency.
The guidance by India’s second-largest IT services company was lower than growth in FY23 and the outlook it had provided at the start of FY23.

For Q4 of FY23 ending on March 31, 2023, the company’s net profit of Rs 6,128 crore was up 7.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Sequentially it declined 7 per cent. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 37,441 crore up 16 per cent year on year, but a dip of 2.3 per cent sequentially.
Infosys missed Bloomberg estimates on both revenue growth and net profit for the quarter. Bloomberg had estimated revenue to be Rs 38,769 crore and net income to be at Rs 6,612 crore.

For the full year, Infosys reported revenue of Rs 146,767 crore up 20.7 per cent. Net profit grew 9 per cent at Rs 24,095 crore.
The total contract value for Q4 also came in softer at $2.1 billion, compared to $3.3 billion in Q3 and $2.7 billion in Q2.

Salil Parekh, MD and CEO of Infosys, said in a press briefing about the results that there were unplanned ramp-downs by some clients and delay in decision-making resulted in lower volumes.

Topics : Infosys | Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

