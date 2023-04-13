close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zee Ent's Punit Goenka pays Rs 50.7 lakh to settle matter with Sebi

The matter dates back to September 2020 when ZEEL announced the launch of pay-per-view service Zeeplex

BS Reporter
Punit Goenka

Punit Goenka, CEO & MD, ZEEL

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), has paid Rs 50.7 lakh to the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for settling a matter pertaining to an alleged violation of insider trading rules. 
The matter dates back to September 2020, when ZEEL announced the launch of the pay-per-view service Zeeplex. 

Sebi’s investigation concluded that the launch of Zeeplex amid Covid restrictions was a positive development for the company and hence, fell under the definition of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI). "…it was alleged that Goenka failed to put in place adequate internal controls within the company to identify UPSI and failed to identify the said information as UPSI," Sebi said in an order.

Also Read

Zee Entertainment insolvency: NCLAT to hear Punit Goenka's appeal today

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

99.99% of Zee Entertainment shareholders vote for merger with Sony

Zee Entertainment tanks 14% as NCLT admits company to insolvency resolution

NCLAT stays insolvency against Zee Entertainment on Punit Goenka plea

Vedanta board approves plan to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore via NCDs

Payments firm Worldline and SignCatch to partner for merchant digitisation

HSBC planning to add 30 private bankers in fresh India wealth push

Oxford University, SII tie-up delivers 'high efficacy' malaria vaccine

Encouraged by viewership, JioCinema to recoup IPL investments ahead of time

Zee Entertainmen

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : SEBI | Punit Goenka | ZEEL | Zee Entertainment Enterprises

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon