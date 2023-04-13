Zee Ent's Punit Goenka pays Rs 50.7 lakh to settle matter with Sebi

Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), has paid Rs 50.7 lakh to the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for settling a matter pertaining to an alleged violation of insider trading rules.
The matter dates back to September 2020, when ZEEL announced the launch of the pay-per-view service Zeeplex.
Sebi’s investigation concluded that the launch of Zeeplex amid Covid restrictions was a positive development for the company and hence, fell under the definition of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI). "…it was alleged that Goenka failed to put in place adequate internal controls within the company to identify UPSI and failed to identify the said information as UPSI," Sebi said in an order.
