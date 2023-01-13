JUST IN
Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts
Archean Chemical hits highest level since debut; up 51% against issue price
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank: Will Q3 results ease volatility in banking stocks?
HCL Tech Q3: Weak macros, narrow FY23 guidance limit upside, warn analysts
Rail Vikas gains 13% in 3 days on securing orders worth of Rs 1,173 crore
HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady
HCL Tech down 3% as investors turn cautious on lowered revenue guidance
L&T Technology Services dips 5% on plans to buy SWC biz from parent L&T
MARKET LIVE: Tata Steel, Infy, TCS help trim losses; Sensex down 150 pts
Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, Shriram Finance, M&M, Just Dial
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Archean Chemical hits highest level since debut; up 51% against issue price
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

Infosys Q3 review: The company is likely to benefit from vendor consolidation opportunities, gain market share and see margin expansion going ahead, say analysts

Topics
Infosys  | Infosys stock | Markets

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Bengaluru-based Infosys is considered the industryâ€™s weathervane. (Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

IT giant Infosys put up a resilient performance in the seasonally weak December quarter of 2022-2023 (Q3 of FY23) delivering both revenue and profit beat.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Infosys

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 11:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.