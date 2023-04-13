close

Vedanta board approves plan to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore via NCDs

The proposal was approved on Thursday during a meeting of its Committee of Directors, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vedanta

Vedanta

Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
The committee of directors of mining giant Vedanta Ltd has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The proposal was approved on Thursday during a meeting of its Committee of Directors, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"Committee of Directors... on April 13, 2023, considered and approved for raising, on a private placement basis, up to 21,000 numbers secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000/ each aggregating up to Rs 2,100 crore in one or more tranche(s)," it added.

It will be issued on a private placement basis, the company said.
 

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a diversified global natural resources company.

Topics : Vedanta | Non convertible debentures

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

