close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Infosys signs $1.5 billion contract with global client for 15 years

In July, Infosys announced a $2 billion deal with an existing strategic client without naming the client

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT major Infosys on Friday said it has signed a contract worth $1.5 billion with a global company for a period of 15 years to leverage the company’s platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Infosys did not name the company, nor has it mentioned whether it is a new or an existing client.  

“Infosys has entered into a memorandum of understanding with a global company to provide enhanced digital experiences, along with modernisation and business operations services, leveraging Infosys platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. This is subject to parties entering into a Master Agreement,” the company said in an exchange filing.

This is the fifth mega-deal for Infosys this financial year.

In May, it won a deal worth $1.5 billion with British oil and gas company BP.

This was followed by a second pact worth $454 million with Danske Bank in June.

Also Read

Infosys inks $454 mn deal with Danske Bank; to acquire its India IT centre

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

Infosys Completes acquisition of Danske Bank's IT Centre in India

Inflection Point Ventures announces full exit from Koovers at 47% IRR

Britain to pump $621 million into Tata Steel to decarbonise Welsh plant

Pernod Ricard faces India antitrust probe for boosting market share

Mercedes Benz India to bring 3-4 electric vehicles in next 12-18 months

Ashok Leyland to set up bus plant in Uttar Pradesh, invest Rs 1,000 cr


In July, Infosys announced a $2 billion deal with an existing strategic client.

Most recently in August, Infosys and Liberty Global, a London-based telecom, signed a $1.64 billion deal for the initial five years to evolve and scale up the telco's digital entertainment and connectivity platforms.

As part of the expanded collaboration agreement, Infosys will provide services to Liberty Global estimated at $2.5 billion, if the contract is extended to eight years.

The deal builds on an existing multi-year collaboration as part of which Infosys has supported Liberty Global's technology services platforms since February 2020.

The deal announced on Friday also leverages AI, similar to the deal with Liberty Global which leverages Infosys AI offering Topaz to bring AI-enabled digital entertainment powered to Liberty Global’s customers.    

Infosys’ larger peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bagged several major deals this year.

The latest was announced last month – a strategic partnership valued at £800 million (about $1 billion) over the next five years with the digital unit of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to help the luxury carmaker accelerate the modernisation of its IT infrastructure.

In the recent past, TCS has inked several pacts with UK-based organisations.

In June this year, India’s biggest IT services firm signed a contract worth $1.9 billion for a period of 18 years, with UK’s National Employment Savings Trust (Nest). It also inked a 10-year pact with the Department of Education to administer and enhance customer experience for the Teacher’s Pension Scheme in England and Wales.

In February, TCS bagged a $723 million deal with UK’s Phoenix Group Holdings and a 10-year deal with UK retailer Marks & Spencer.



Topics : Infosys IT service Liberty JLR

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon