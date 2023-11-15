Ingovern raises red flags over Care Health Insurance ESOPs to Saluja

Proxy advisory firm Ingovern has sought a probe by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on remuneration and conflicts of interest of the executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises, Rashmi Saluja, on receiving Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) in the company’s subsidiary, Care Health Insurance.

In a statement, Ingovern said Care Health Insurance, a subsidiary of Religare, issued employee stock options to Saluja despite the insurance regulator, the IRDAI, rejecting the application. The proxy advisory firm said Religare Enterprises Limited's (REL) shareholder approval was not taken for CARE ESOPs to Saluja and no disclosure of CARE ESOPs was made in the REL’s annual report.

Saluja, who is credited for turning around Religare Enterprises and its subsidiaries, did not comment. But a source close to Religare said the ESOPs of Care Health Insurance were cleared by the board of Care Health after recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company. The source said all norms and procedures were followed while granting ESOPs to Saluja.

Giving details, Ingovern said as part of Saluja’s compensation, 1.05 crore options of REL were granted to Saluja after her appointment in February 2020 as Executive Chairperson of REL, which is valued at around ₹230 crore as of today. Another tranche of ESOPs was issued to Saluja by Care Health Insurance, the unlisted subsidiary of REL, in January 2020, which is worth ₹250 crore. Ingovern did not detail how it came to the valuation of the Care Health Insurance. Saluja is a Non-Executive Chairperson of Care Health Insurance, the number two health insurance firm in India.

Kedaara Capital, a private equity firm, owns a 17 per cent stake in Care Health Insurance while Union Bank of India owns another 15 per cent stake, with the rest owned by Religare Enterprises, the holding company.

Religare Enterprises is currently in the middle of a takeover battle between the Burman family of the Dabur group and the management led by Saluja, which has resisted the open offer made by the Burman family at ₹235 a share, saying the company is undervalued in the open offer. Dabur India, the listed entity of the Burman family, is not involved in the open offer.

The allegations against Saluja come within days of Mumbai police filing a first information report against Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman for alleged links with a cricket betting syndicate and Mahadev app. The Burmans have denied the allegations, saying “vested interests” are behind the frivolous allegations who want to scuttle their (the family office) open offer for Religare.

Soon after the open offer was made, the independent directors of Religare made allegations of fraud against the Burmans with regulators, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), saying the Burmans don’t meet the fit and proper criteria. The Burmans have denied the allegations made by the independent directors.

REL was set up by the siblings Malvinder and Shivinder Singh of Ranbaxy and Fortis until they were sent to jail for fund diversion from their companies. Currently, the single-largest shareholder of the company with a 21 per cent stake is the Burman family, which has now launched an open offer. The open offer is awaiting clearance from the regulators.