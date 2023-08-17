Confirmation

Inox Wind promoters infuse Rs 500 cr in company for repayment of debt





Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Thursday said its promoter and promoter group entities have infused Rs 500 crore in the company for debt repayment.
The funds were raised by way of equity share sale of Inox Wind by its promoter and promoter group entities through block deals on the stock exchanges, a regulatory filing said.


This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Inox Wind's journey towards financial sustainability, it stressed.
Kailash Tarachandani, the CEO of Inox Wind, said "the recent fundraising initiative led by IWL's promoters and the subsequent capital infusion significantly reinforces our financial strength and empowers us with enhanced flexibility for future growth endeavours."

Inox Wind is a part of the USD five billion INOXGFL Group.

The group has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Inox Wind Companies funds

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

