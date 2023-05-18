close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Integrated financial services platform airpay now live on ONDC: Report

The company said the initiative will enable ONDC to understand and implement key consumer and partner learnings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ONDC

Photo via @ONDC_Official on Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 6:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Integrated financial services platform airpay on Thursday said it has gone live on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

This will enable airpay's vyaapaaris to have access to an array of local businesses offering multiple products and services on ONDC to consumers, it said in a release.

Presently, airpay vyaapaaris offer banking and financial services to more than 60 million consumers in 561 districts and over 7,000 villages in 36 states and union territories, it said.

"Given the democratised nature of an Open Network, it levels the playing field for small and medium enterprises. ONDC also enables increased trade of locally manufactured goods and local sellers, thereby multiplying the investment and production of MSMEs," Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder and Managing Director of airpay, said.

The company said the initiative will enable ONDC to understand and implement key consumer and partner learnings.

Thampy Koshy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ONDC, said that with airpay's assisted e-commerce model, it is one step closer to achieving this goal and are looking forward to bringing formal financial services to the unbanked population of the country.

Also Read

ONDC faces weakening growth online, snags likely to hit expansion

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Logistics services platform Delhivery now live on government's ONDC

Discounts, incentives not funded by govt money, clarifies ONDC CEO Koshy

Multi-service platform ONDC beating Swiggy, Zomato: All you need to know

Deutsche Bank to pay $75 mn to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims: Lawyers

Non-skippable 30-sec ads, new pause button on TV, announces YouTube

Pfizer suspends sale of three antibiotics in India over technical issues

Paytm partners with SBI Card, NPCI to launch co-branded RuPay credit cards

Alibaba Group misses revenue estimates, approves cloud unit spinoff

Government-promoted ONDC aims to promote an open platform for all aspects of e-commerce retail. It would help small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium and reduce dominance of giants in the sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : financial services finance sector Fintech

First Published: May 18 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Jet Airways net loss after tax narrows to Rs 54.94 crore in March-quarter

Jet Airways
2 min read

Non-skippable 30-sec ads, new pause button on TV, announces YouTube

youtube
2 min read

Pfizer suspends sale of three antibiotics in India over technical issues

Pfizer Vaccine, Coronavirus vaccine
2 min read

Paytm partners with SBI Card, NPCI to launch co-branded RuPay credit cards

Paytm
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Tesla plans to build EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Gopichand Hinduja
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon