Non-skippable 30-sec ads, new pause button on TV, announces YouTube



Instead of two consecutive 15-second ads, users will now see a single 30-second video that cannot be skipped. This change aims to provide YouTube Select advertisers with the opportunity to showcase their content in front of the most-streamed videos. YouTube made several announcements regarding new features and enhancements during its Brandcast 2023 event on Wednesday. One notable change is the introduction of 30-second non-skippable ads on YouTube Select for connected televisions (CTVs) in the US.



In addition to these ad-related features, YouTube announced specific additions for US users, including NFL Sunday Ticket for YouTube TV, Primetime Channels, and new original programming like 'Game Day All Access'. Moreover, YouTube plans to launch a YouTube Shorts series called 'NFL Creator of the Week' on the NFL channel later this year. Furthermore, YouTube unveiled a new pause experience for videos. When a video is paused, it will shrink, and an ad will be displayed alongside it. Viewers will have the option to dismiss the ad and return to the pause screen or resume watching the video by hitting the play button.



Additionally, YouTube has been testing a feature to prevent users with ad blockers from watching videos unless they enable ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium. In a blog post, following the Brandcast, YouTube also shared that it has witnessed an increase in viewership. In the US, YouTube, including YouTube TV, has reached a milestone of over 150 million viewers on connected TVs.

Also Read YouTube removed 1.7 mn videos in India in July-Sept, most in world Viewership of premium videos up in India, Disney+ Hotstar most dominant YouTube creators contributed Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021: Study Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS to launch in India this month Realme launches Narzo N53 smartphone in India: Know price, specs, features Explained: Generative to conversational, understanding the many forms of AI Apple's launched its online store in Vietnam, read full details here Course5 Intelligence raises $55 mn to boost investments in generative AI

In India, users can subscribe to YouTube Premium for ad-free content, with options like a monthly subscription for Rs 129 or a prepaid fee of Rs 1,290 for a one-year subscription.