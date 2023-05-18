Pfizer suspends sale of three antibiotics in India over technical issues



The exact issue with Magnex, Magnamycin, and Zosyn at the manufacturing site is not known, but trade sources said it is unlikely to be a major problem as the company has not issued a recall. US pharmaceutical major Pfizer has voluntarily suspended selling three antibiotics in India after "technical issues" at its contract manufacturing site.



Pfizer said that it places utmost emphasis on patient safety and product quality. “Out of an abundance of caution, and following a request by our local contract manufacturer, Pfizer has currently placed a voluntary stop on further sale and use of its products Magnex, Magnamycin and Zosyn in India as a result of certain technical issues brought to our attention by the contract manufacturing site in India,” said a company spokesperson. Magnex is used to treat gynaecological and abdominal infections and Magnamycin for bacterial infections of the respiratory tract, pelvic inflammatory disease and other issues. Zosyn is used for stomach, urinary tract, and skin infections.



Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), said the company on May 16 issued a circular about deviations observed at its local contract manufacturing facility, Astral Steritech, regarding the three products. The manufacturer is investigating the matter and Pfizer will take any further action if required, the company said.

Also Read Pfizer suspends sale, use of some products in India over quality concerns House panel wants e-pharmacy rules in place asap, MoHFW to act soon Pfizer announces 12-week paternity leave policy for its employees Patent infringement: HC orders Triveni Chemicals to pay Rs 2 cr to Pfizer Seagen acquisition: Pfizer can now bet on future of cancer drugs Paytm partners with SBI Card, NPCI to launch co-branded RuPay credit cards Alibaba Group misses revenue estimates, approves cloud unit spinoff Pfizer suspends sale, use of some products in India over quality concerns PNB Housing Finance Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 64% to Rs 279 cr BPCL unveils Rs. 49,000 cr petrochemical project at Mumbai's Bina Refinery