close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Alibaba Group misses revenue estimates, approves cloud unit spinoff

Alibaba on Thursday approved a full spinoff of the Cloud Intelligence Group via a stock dividend distribution to shareholders

Reuters
Alibaba

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd posted a 2% rise in quarterly revenue that missed expectations and said its board has approved a spinoff of its cloud-computing business.
 
The company logged revenue of 208.20 billion yuan ($30.12 billion) for the three months ended in March, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 210.3 billion yuan drawn from 26 analysts.
 
Chinese consumer spending has gained some momentum since the country abandoned draconian zero-COVID policies late last year, but it still remains relatively muted amid a wobbly economic recovery.
 
Earlier this year, Alibaba announced plans to restructure into six units, a move that followed a two-year regulatory crackdown on China's tech sector. It expects all of its units except for its China-facing e-commerce division to seek outside funding and go public.
 
Alibaba on Thursday approved a full spinoff of the Cloud Intelligence Group via a stock dividend distribution to shareholders. It aims to complete the spinoff in the next 12 months.
 
Finance chief Toby Xu also said Alibaba's board has approved the process to start external financing for Alibaba International Digital Commerce Business Group and initial public offering (IPO) explorations for Cainiao Smart Logistics Group and the execution of the IPO for Freshippo.
 

Also Read

Alibaba's faded rally signals grim outlook as restoring it will be a battle

China's Alibaba Group sells its entire remaining 3.4% stake in Paytm

Alibaba Group's global online commerce arm weighs US IPO, says report

Alibaba's founder Jack Ma seen in China after long absence: Report

Softbank moves to slash Alibaba stake fueling a $13 billion slump

Pfizer suspends sale, use of some products in India over quality concerns

PNB Housing Finance Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 64% to Rs 279 cr

BPCL unveils Rs. 49,000 cr petrochemical project at Mumbai's Bina Refinery

Jubilant Foodworks, Advent Int'l in race to buy Burger King franchise

S&P affirms BBB- sovereign credit ratings on India, outlook stable

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the company's logistics arm aims to raise $2 billion via a listing in Hong Kong that will likely take place early next year.
 
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 23.52 billion yuan, compared with a loss of 16.24 billion yuan.
 
Alibaba has also been struggling to attract new users as China's e-commerce sector matures and it grapples with inroads made by new competitors such as PDD Holdings and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok that is also owned by ByteDance.
 
Revenue for the full year climbed 2% to 868.69 billion yuan, marking its slowest rate of growth since the company went public in 2014.
 
($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Devika Syamnath)
Topics : Alibaba Alibaba Group China

First Published: May 18 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pfizer suspends sale, use of some products in India over quality concerns

Pfizer
2 min read

PNB Housing Finance Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 64% to Rs 279 cr

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank
2 min read

BPCL unveils Rs. 49,000 cr petrochemical project at Mumbai's Bina Refinery

bpcl
5 min read

Jubilant Foodworks, Advent Int'l in race to buy Burger King franchise

Stake sale
2 min read

DLF Cyber City Developers net profit climbs 43% to Rs 1,429 crore in FY23

DLF
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Tesla plans to build EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Gopichand Hinduja
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon