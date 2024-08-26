InterGlobe opens boutique lifestyle hotel Miiro in Paris, Barcelona

InterGlobe Enterprises, the biggest shareholder of IndiGo airline, has opened its boutique lifestyle hotel Miiro in Paris and Barcelona and is looking to add more properties in Europe over the next couple of years, a top official said. Neena Gupta, CEO of Miiro, said Le Grand Hotel Carye in Paris opened in July and Borneta in Barcelona this month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The entry-level luxury lifestyle hotel brand will continue back-to-back launches into 2025 with London and Vienna. Templeton Garden in London, located in the leafy area of Earl's Court, will offer 156 rooms, complemented by a cafe-deli, a neighbourhood restaurant, a vibrant bar, and an outdoor F&B experience in an expansive garden oasis in the Spring of 2025, she said.

The two hotels in Vienna, with their strategic location boasting over 200 rooms, will be the next destination for Miiro.

With further openings planned for 2026, Miiro is poised to expand its footprint significantly.

InterGlobe, which is the biggest shareholder in Mumbai-listed IndiGo airlines, has a hospitality division that has hotels in India as well as overseas. It has a partnership with French hospitality group Accor for hospitality business in India which now spans about 7,000 rooms across 30 hotels. Miiro is a 100 per cent subsidiary of InterGlobe.

Derived from the Latin word 'miro', meaning 'I wonder' and with the double vowel symbolising reflection, Miiro is a boutique lifestyle hotel "for the self-assured travellers," she said.

It combined homely comfort with modern world-class amenities in the heart of cities to give travellers an opportunity to explore life as a local, she said.

"No two properties are alike, each one is a reflection of its distinct location, inspired by the surrounding neighbourhood, community, and the local architectural style," she said.

Gupta, who is also executive director of group strategy and international hospitality at InterGlobe Enterprises, the international hospitality business of the group now has over 2,000 rooms across 13 hotels in 11 countries, including a 240-room hotel in Melbourne, Australia.

She said the idea behind the venture was "to purchase high-yield assets in iconic locations" and turn them into lifestyle properties.

The venture started with the acquisition of a 417-room hotel at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam in 2018 and later a 278-room Reichshof Hotel in Hamburg, Germany.

In 2019, it acquired 10 hotels from Austrian hotel company K+K Hotels Elisabeta, which had two hotels each in Austria and the Czech Republic, and one hotel each in France, Germany, Hungary, Romania, Spain and the UK.

"We are in competition with the best independent brands in a very crowded market today," Gupta said. "Our brand is for self-assured travellers who want to connect with the neighbourhood and the community."



Since 2018, InterGlobe has acquired 13 hotel properties across cities like London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna, Hamburg, Gstaad, Munich, Amsterdam, Prague and Budapest, alongside one in Melbourne. Of these, three have been converted into Miiro properties.

Location and iconic buildings are fundamental in acquisition strategy, Gupta said.

"We would want to have something in Italy, maybe in Milan or Florence," she said. "At InterGlobe, we pride ourselves on not just recognising opportunities, but on reshaping industries and Miiro is a testament to this visionary leadership. We believe travel should be a thoughtful journey, not just a stay. Our newly launched Paris and Barcelona hotels mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Miiro as we redefine hospitality through immersive experiences that connect travellers with the heart of each city."



Le Grand Hotel Cayre, located in the Saint-Germain-des-Pres quarter, marks the rebirth of the historic Hotel Cayre, where Parisian artists, writers, and intellectuals once resided. The 123-room property has been fully renovated.

The Borneta is in the heart of the vibrant El Born, Barcelona's most enchanting neighbourhood shaped by a community of artists, boutiques, and history. The hotel features individually designed 92 rooms and suites, taking creative inspiration from the neighbourhood's warm tones and the city's rich colour palette.