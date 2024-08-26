Godrej Interio to open 104 new stores, add over 200k sq ft of retail space

The brand will also add 104 new stores in fiscal year 2025. | Photo: Twitter

Home and office furniture brand Godrej Interio on Monday said it plans to open 104 new stores and add over 2 lakh sq ft of retail space in the ongoing fiscal as part of its pan-India expansion. A part of Godrej & Boyce of Godrej Enterprises Group, Godrej Interio currently has 900 stores in more than 600 cities across India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Godrej Interio projects a 20 per cent growth this year and plans to add over 2 lakh sq ft of retail space in FY25. The company is poised to surpass 1,000 stores in August, it said in a statement.

The brand will also add 104 new stores in fiscal year 2025, it added.

"Our nationwide growth plan targets 34, 24, 19 and 27 new stores for the northern, western, southern, and eastern regions, respectively," Godrej Interio Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business (B2C) Dev Narayan Sarkar said.

Along with the physical expansion, the brand continues to enhance its digital presence and the company's e-commerce platform serves more than 17,000 pin codes, the statement added.