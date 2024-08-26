Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / KPI Green Energy receives LoIs for 13.30 MW green energy projects

KPI Green Energy receives LoIs for 13.30 MW green energy projects

The company said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Drops Energia will develop the projects

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25. | Representative photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KPI Green Energy on Monday said it has received letters of intent for 13.30 MW of green energy projects.
The company said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Drops Energia will develop the projects, according to a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"KPI Green Energy has received Letters of Intent for executing solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.30 MW under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment of the company," it said.
The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumRENEWABLE ENERGY

BC Jindal Group lines up green energy foray with $2.5 bn investment

Narendra Modi

India leading G20 in green growth, climate action: PM Narendra Modi

renewable energy

ONGC, JSW, Sembcorp shortlisted for majority stake in $800 mn Ayana deal

Electrolyser stack

Gensol, Matrix Gas win Rs 450 cr PLI scheme for hydrogen electrolyser mfg

renewable energy

ADB, World Bank's IFC, DEG pump $275 million into Fourth Partner Energy

Topics : Green energy energy sector energy consumption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon