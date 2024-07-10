Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investors from West Asia, Japan eying YES Bank's $5 bn stake sale: Report

The Middle Eastern lender is weighing a bid for as much as a 51% stake in Yes Bank, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

YES Bank said this week it hasn’t received any in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India for a 51% stake sale.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Baiju Kalesh, Preeti Singh and Saikat Das


First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC is among potential suitors for a roughly $5 billion stake in India’s YES Bank Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The West Asian lender is weighing a bid for as much as a 51% stake in YES Bank, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. The stake sale has also drawn preliminary interest from Japan, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., although it remains unclear how strong their appetite for a deal is and whether they will proceed, the people said.

YES Bank shares have gained 16% this year, valuing the Mumbai-based lender at about $9.4 billion.

Considerations are ongoing and the potential size of the stake sale could change, the people said. The banks may also decide against pursuing a deal or some could consider other investment options, the people said. 

Representatives for FAB, MUFG, and SMFG declined to comment. A representative for YES Bank didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

YES Bank said this week it hasn’t received any in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India for a 51% stake sale. 

State Bank of India has pared its holding in YES Bank after rescuing the lender four years ago when it was inundated with bad loans. It remains its biggest shareholder with a 24% stake. SBI’s chairman Dinesh Khara’s tenure is due to end in August, potentially delaying a deal involving YES Bank. A government-appointed panel has recommended he be replaced by Challa Sreenivasulu Setty.

Share sales, mergers and acquisitions and other dealmaking is on the rise in India as global investors seek to tap into the country’s rapid economic growth. 

Middle Eastern banks like FAB are casting overseas for expansion opportunities, with lenders in Turkey and Egypt among its targets, as well Standard Chartered Plc. 

Japan’s biggest lenders have been scouring for deals to boost their lending revenues and build out their investment banking operations. MUFG has been eyeing a minority stake in HDFC Bank Ltd.’s consumer lending unit, Bloomberg News has reported.

Also Read

Iran election, Voting, Iran voting

Reformist Pezeshkian wins Iran elections, promises to reach out to west

Iran election, Voting, Iran voting

Reformist Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential runoff election, beats Jalili

Meta

Meta to end ban on the word 'shaheed' on oversight board's recommendations

Larsen & Toubro

Rs 35,000 crore Saudi Aramco order biggest ever, say L&T executives

Sudan, clashes

Paramilitary forces attack a city under military control in central Sudan

Topics : West Asia YES Bank Stake sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon