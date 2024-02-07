Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IPO for India unit not decided yet, final decision in a month: Hyundai

'We constantly review various measures, including listing overseas subsidiaries, to increase corporate value, but nothing has been decided,' Hyundai Motor said in a regulatory filing

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai

The fund raising by Hyundai, the second-biggest automaker in India with a 15% market share, would value its Indian operation at up to $30 billion, which is more than half its market capitalisation of $42 billion in Seoul

Reuters SEOUL
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Wednesday that is has not decided yet on listing its Indian unit and it will comment on the matter when the plan becomes finalised or within a month.
"As a global company, we constantly review various measures, including listing overseas subsidiaries, to increase corporate value, but nothing has been decided," Hyundai Motor said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Hyundai Motor is planning to list its Indian unit to raise at least $3 billion in what would be the country's biggest IPO.
Hyundai Motor India is in early talks for an initial public offering (IPO) and has held discussions with several banks, including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi and Bank of America, according to two people, who have been briefed on the matter.
The fund raising by Hyundai, the second-biggest automaker in India with a 15% market share, would value its Indian operation at up to $30 billion, which is more than half its market capitalisation of $42 billion in Seoul.
Shares of Hyundai Motor closed down 4.0% on Wednesday, versus the benchmark KOSPI's 1.3% rise.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hyundai to install new plant in S Korea, to produce 200,000 EVs a year

Hyundai Motor preparing for new group leadership position for EVs in India

Hyundai i20 facelift now starts at Rs 6.99 lakh, drops the turbo-petrol

Hyundai Creta facelift global debut in Jan, gets new 1.5 L turbo petrol

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

GFCL EV to invest Rs 6,000 crore in next 4-5 years to ramp up production

CBI books TTPL's current, former MD in Rs 120 cr loss in consultant hiring

HDFC Bank announces raising $750 mn through multi-year overseas bonds

Tata-owned Trent Q3 profit jumps more than two-fold on festive demand

India fastest growing economy in world, says Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran

Topics : Hyundai Motor Co IPO activity IPO market South Korea JP Morgan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon