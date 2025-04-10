Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Irwin Anand named CEO of Nimbuspost to drive growth, tech innovation

Anand has over two decades of experience in building and scaling technology-led and consumer internet businesses across India and the Asia-Pacific region, as per the company

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Logistics tech platform and Xpressbees subsidiary Nimbuspost on Thursday said it has appointed Irwin Anand as its new Chief Executive Officer as part of the leadership transition at the company.

Anand, who was till recently the Managing Director for India and APAC at global learning platform Udemy, will focus on accelerating product innovation, enhancing seller success, driving operational excellence, and leading Nimbuspost's strategic expansion into new and existing markets, the company said.

In addition, he will spearhead initiatives to strengthen operational capabilities, enhance delivery and fulfilment service, and leverage emerging technologies such as AI, automation, and real-time tracking to further improve service reliability, speed, and efficiency, Nimbuspost said.

 

"Irwin's strategic vision is closely aligned with the company's commitment to building exceptional seller experiences, strengthening technology and data capabilities, and scaling in a thoughtful, resilient, and future-ready manner," said Amitava Saha, MD & CEO, Xpressbees.

Anand has over two decades of experience in building and scaling technology-led and consumer internet businesses across India and the Asia-Pacific region, as per the company.

Prior to Udemy, he was part of the founding leadership team at OLX India, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

