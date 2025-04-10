Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Omega Seiki Mobility to give women drivers pink e-autos at lower prices

Omega Seiki Mobility to give women drivers pink e-autos at lower prices

The scheme, as part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, was rolled out on Wednesday in the national capital, benefitting 500 women drivers

Omega Seiki Mobility

The company said it has collaborated with Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation Nari Shakti | Credit: omegaseikimobility.com

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility on Thursday said it will provide women drivers with 2,500 specially-designed pink auto rickshaws on lower prices pan-India in a phased manner.

The scheme, as part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, was rolled out on Wednesday in the national capital, benefitting 500 women drivers. These drivers will also get 1 per cent subsidy on interest on vehicle financing from a leading state-run lender, Omega Seiki Mobility said.

The company said it has collaborated with Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation Nari Shakti.

"Our partnership with Naari Shakti is more than just a CSR initiative. It's a step toward social transformation. By enabling women to take the driver's seat, literally and metaphorically, we're not just offering them a vehicle, we're offering a path to independence, dignity, and opportunity," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

 

In the coming months, the scheme will be implemented in Bangalore, north Karnataka and Chennai, the company said, adding it will support all selected women by providing them with training in driving and financial literacy to ensure sustainable livelihood and safe operations.

"This initiative aligns with our mission to uplift and empower women at the grassroots level. Partnering with Omega Seiki Mobility allows us to create real impact, enabling women to earn a livelihood while contributing to a cleaner environment," said Safiena Joseph, President of Naari Shakti Women Welfare Charitable Trust.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Coromandel International and Ma'aden deal

Coromandel Int'l signs deal with Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden to get fertilisers

Darshan Mehta

Darshan Mehta, man behind building Reliance Brands, passes away at 63

Zepto

Zepto says it's nearing $4 bn annualised GOV, reduced operating cash burn

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo briefly becomes world's most valuable airline by market cap

PremiumTata Steel Netherlands

Tata Steel to transform Netherlands operations, plans to cut 1,600 jobs

Topics : Omega Electronic vehicles E-rickshaws NGOs women empowerment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon