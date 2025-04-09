Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Darshan Mehta, man behind building Reliance Brands, passes away at 63

Darshan Mehta, man behind building Reliance Brands, passes away at 63

Mehta was also behind the acquisition of the London-based toy chain Hamleys Global Holdings in 2019, for more than Rs 600 crore

Reliance Brands CEO Darshan Mehta says that Hamleys will open 16 new stores by the end of 2017. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

In November last year, he resigned from his position as managing director at Reliance Brands and took on the role of non-executive director on the board. He also assumed a mentoring role within the Reliance Group. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Darshan Mehta, the man behind building Reliance Brands—the company under Reliance Industries that houses its luxury brands in the country—passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 63 after suffering from a sudden heart attack.
 
Mehta, who was a consistent mid-distance runner and an avid Himalayan trekker, is known for bringing some of the biggest names in global retail to the Indian market, including the likes of Valentino, Balenciaga, Tiffany & Co., Ermenegildo Zegna, Giorgio Armani, Bottega Veneta, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, Pottery Barn, among others.
 
Apart from introducing several well-known international brands to the Indian market, the company also invested in many Indian designers, including Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, Abraham & Thakore, among others.
 
 
He joined the company in 2007 when Reliance Brands was being formed, and during his 17-year stint, he not only established the company but also made it the largest player in the premium to luxury fashion and lifestyle space in India. He also launched Reliance Group’s two retail centres in Mumbai—Jio World Drive and Jio World Plaza—both situated at Bandra Kurla Complex.
 
Jio World Plaza is India’s largest luxury shopping address, spread over 750,000 square feet, and houses luxury brands like Bulgari, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Valentino, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Pottery Barn, among others.

Also Read

Blue jeans

Reliance shuts G-Star RAW and Replay fashion stores amid sluggish demand

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

Reliance's FMCG arm bets on higher margins, cheaper pricing to gain ground

Reliance Brands CEO Darshan Mehta says that Hamleys will open 16 new stores by the end of 2017. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

EL&N London opens 1st Indian cafe in Mumbai, partners with Reliance Brands

mothercare, reliance brands, brand retailers, marketing, RIL, shopping

Reliance Brands and Mothercare form new joint venture for South Asia

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS Q4 Preview: IT major to post muted revenue growth, margin gains likely

 
Mehta was also behind the acquisition of the London-based toy chain Hamleys Global Holdings in 2019, for more than Rs 600 crore.  "Darshan was a visionary leader who played a defining role in shaping India's luxury and lifestyle retail sector. With a career spanning over three decades, including impactful leadership roles at Arvind Brands and Trikaya Grey and Reliance, he introduced global brands to the Indian consumers and helped elevate the industry to new heights," Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer at Retailers Association of India said.  
 
In November last year, he resigned from his position as managing director at Reliance Brands and took on the role of non-executive director on the board. He also assumed a mentoring role within the Reliance Group.
 
A chartered accountant by profession, he began his career with PwC India. Mehta went on to spend over two decades with the Lalbhai Group, where he held leadership positions at Grey Advertising (part of the Lalbhai Group before being acquired by WPP), Anagram Stock Broking, and finally as chief executive officer of Arvind Brands Limited, where he transformed a portfolio of mainstream licensed brands into a portfolio of international fashion partnerships.

More From This Section

Sarovar Hotels

Sarovar Hotels invests ₹120 cr in a TN project, its highest investment ever

PremiumTata Steel Netherlands

Tata Steel to transform Netherlands operations, plans to cut 1,600 jobs

Vodafone Idea

Voda Idea debt at Rs 2.17 trn in Dec 2024 quarter, govt stake up at 48.99%

PremiumRahul Bhatia, Sébastien Bazin

French company Accor Hotels aims to have 300 hotels in India by 2030

New HP EliteBook laptops for businesses

Dixon to set up ₹1,000 crore laptop manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Topics : Reliance Brands Reliance Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon