close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jaguar Land Rover plans annual investment of 3 billion pounds by FY26

Tata Motors' owned Jaguar Land Rover plans an annual investment of 3 billion pounds while targetting revenue of over 30 billion pounds by FY26, according to an investor presentation by the company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors' owned Jaguar Land Rover plans an annual investment of 3 billion pounds while targetting revenue of over 30 billion pounds by FY26, according to an investor presentation by the company.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which makes SUVs such as Range Rover, Defender and Discovery under the Land Rover brand and Jaguar luxury cars, expects to have revenue of over 28 billion pounds in FY24.

Tata Motors shared the presentation to be made by JLR on stock exchanges.

Under its 'Reimagine' strategy, which was designed to address the key challenges facing its business, JLR had aimed to become a more agile business, with a simplified manufacturing operation and an ambition to achieve positive cash net-of-debt by 2025.

In its 'Investor Day 2023' presentation, JLR said, "Reimagine will deliver" and its investment target is 3 billion pounds per annum.

Further, the company is looking at free cash flow of 2 billion pounds by FY24 and "continuing to be significantly positive thereafter".

Also Read

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar Land Rover sees December quarter free cash flow above $485 million

Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in January-March

Jaguar Land Rover reports 5.9% jump in retail sales in Q3, wholesale up 15%

Interest rate hikes, global inflationary pressures may impact demand: JLR

We can work on hypersonic missiles too: Former BrahMos Aerospace chief

Unseasonable rain curtails FMCG demand in May; rural segment grows 2.2%

Sebi to auction 61 Saradha Group property on July 17 to recover money

Goldman Sachs slashes forecast for oil prices by nearly 10% on weak demand

Vivo becomes third brand to exit Germany after Oppo, OnePlus; here's why

In terms of revenue, the company said its target is over 28 billion pounds in FY24 and over 30 billion pounds in FY26.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2023, JLR had clocked revenue of 22.81 billion pounds.

The EBIT margin will also improve from over 6 per cent in FY24 to more than 10 per cent by FY26.

On its electrification programme, JLR said its Range Rover is "the vanguard of our EV transformation and profit generation" while the Jaguar brand will transform into a "radical, modern luxury EV brand in 2025".

Earlier last month, the company had stated it would invest 15 billion pounds over five years in its electrification and digital transformation.

The company's Halewood plant in the UK would become an all-electric manufacturing facility and over 11,300 employees and partners have been reskilled for electrification with a further 11,625 in training.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jaguar Tata Motors

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Unseasonable rain curtails FMCG demand in May; rural segment grows 2.2%

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
3 min read

Sebi to auction 61 Saradha Group property on July 17 to recover money

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Goldman Sachs slashes forecast for oil prices by nearly 10% on weak demand

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

Sequoia Capital plans to sell 10% stake in Go Fashion through block deal

Photo: Reuters
1 min read

Wilmington Trust moves insolvency plea against SpiceJet; hearing on Monday

spicejet
2 min read

Mirae Asset infuses fresh capital of Rs 1,240 cr in its Indian broking arm

Mirae Asset Financial Services
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon