close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi to auction 61 Saradha Group property on July 17 to recover money

Capital markets regulator Sebi said it will auction 61 properties of Saradha Group on July 17 at a reserve price of over Rs 26 crore to recover money raised by the firm

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said it will auction 61 properties of Saradha Group on July 17 at a reserve price of over Rs 26 crore to recover money raised by the firm from the public through illicit schemes.

The properties to go under the hammer include land parcels located in West Bengal, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

The regulator said the e-auction will be conducted between 11 am and 1 pm on July 17. The total reserve price of these properties is pegged at Rs 26.22 crore.

Sebi has engaged Quikr Realty to assist it in the sale of the properties and appointed C1 India as the e-auction provider.

The development came after the Calcutta High Court passed an order in June 2022, whereby it directed Sebi to proceed with the auction of properties of the Saradha Group of Companies. The entire exercise was directed to be completed within three months.

Saradha Group, a consortium of over 239 private companies, allegedly ran chit-fund operations in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, and raised around Rs 4,000 crore from 1.7 million depositors before it collapsed in April 2013.

Also Read

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

Sebi to auction 66 properties of Saradha Group on April 11 to recover money

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day

Sebi to auction assets of MPS Group, 5 others to recover investors' money

Goldman Sachs slashes forecast for oil prices by nearly 10% on weak demand

Vivo becomes third brand to exit Germany after Oppo, OnePlus; here's why

Nearly all Tata Motors vehicle dealers turn profitable after a decade

Deal activity plunges 87% YoY in May to $4.6 bn in value, 45% in volume

SpiceXpress partners Ekart to provide first and last-mile delivery space

As per the notice, the regulator said bidders should make their own independent enquiries regarding the encumbrances, litigations, attachments and acquisition of liabilities of the property put on auction, prior to submitting their bid.

"The purchaser shall participate in the e-Auction on his own behalf and no third party intervention, like authorised agent/ representative, would be permitted.

"The successful bidder shall bear the charges/ fee payable for the transfer of the property in his/ her name. All taxes shall be borne by the purchaser," the notice said.

In March, the regulator said that it will auction 66 properties of Saradha Group on April 11 at a reserve price totalling Rs 32 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Saradha scam

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi to auction 61 Saradha Group property on July 17 to recover money

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Goldman Sachs slashes forecast for oil prices by nearly 10% on weak demand

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Vivo becomes third brand to exit Germany after Oppo, OnePlus; here's why

Vivo becomes third brand to exit Germany
2 min read

Most Popular

Sequoia Capital plans to sell 10% stake in Go Fashion through block deal

Photo: Reuters
1 min read

Wilmington Trust moves insolvency plea against SpiceJet; hearing on Monday

spicejet
2 min read

Mirae Asset infuses fresh capital of Rs 1,240 cr in its Indian broking arm

Mirae Asset Financial Services
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon