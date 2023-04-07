close

Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in January-March

Tata Motors on Friday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23

Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Tata Motors on Friday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period this year stood at 1,18,321 units, up 3 per cent over the same period of FY22, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Dispatches of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter increased 10 per cent to 1,35,654 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

Global sales of JLR stood at 1,07,386 vehicles in the March quarter, which comprised 15,499 units of Jaguar and 91,887 units of Land Rover, it said.

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

