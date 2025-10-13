Monday, October 13, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Jaipur metro Phase-II construction to be under DMRC's supervision

Jaipur metro Phase-II construction to be under DMRC's supervision

The project involves construction of 34 elevated and two underground metro stations, they said

Jaipur Metro | Photo: website/ www.transport.rajasthan.gov.in/jmrc
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Construction of the second phase of Jaipur Metro will now be conducted under the supervision of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), sources in Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) said.
 
“The Jaipur Metro has assigned DMRC the consultancy work for this project. Jaipur Metro Phase-II will be constructed around a 42.80-kilometre stretch from Prahladpura on Tonk Road to Todi Mod on Sikar Road,” the sources said.
 
The project involves construction of 34 elevated and two underground metro stations, they said. Over 39.625 kilometres of the track will be elevated. According to the detailed project report (DPR), the total project cost is
