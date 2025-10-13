Jaipur metro Phase-II construction to be under DMRC's supervision

Construction of the second phase of Jaipur Metro will now be conducted under the supervision of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), sources in Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) said.

“The Jaipur Metro has assigned DMRC the consultancy work for this project. Jaipur Metro Phase-II will be constructed around a 42.80-kilometre stretch from Prahladpura on Tonk Road to Todi Mod on Sikar Road,” the sources said.

The project involves construction of 34 elevated and two underground metro stations, they said. Over 39.625 kilometres of the track will be elevated. According to the detailed project report (DPR), the total project cost is