Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to build plant in Tamil Nadu for $231 million

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian arm of Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Tuesday that it will invest 18.91 billion rupees ($231.2 million) to set up a manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
Mitsubishi Electric India will employ 2004 people for this project, it said in an official statement.
($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
Also Read
Renault Nissan inks agreement with Kamarajar Port for car shipments
Nissan Motor total wholesales up 20% in November, aided by exports
Nissan reports 24% increase to 2,617 units in wholesales in April
Automakers Renault and Nissan make cross-shareholdings equal at 15%
Nissan Motor Co raises global EV target; to increase US localisation
State power utilities should monetise unused optic fibre infra: Assocham
US-based Invesco further slashes Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion
Govt bailout of Go First unlikely unless engine issue resolved: Dy Minister
Air India pilots get more time to accept revised compensation structure
Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)