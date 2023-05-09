Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to build plant in Tamil Nadu for $231 million

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian arm of Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Tuesday that it will invest 18.91 billion rupees ($231.2 million) to set up a manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Mitsubishi Electric India will employ 2004 people for this project, it said in an official statement.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

