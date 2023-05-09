close

Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to build plant in Tamil Nadu for $231 million

The Indian arm of Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Tuesday that it will invest 18.91 billion rupees ($231.2 million) to set up a manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu

Reuters BENGALURU
The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian arm of Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Tuesday that it will invest 18.91 billion rupees ($231.2 million) to set up a manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Mitsubishi Electric India will employ 2004 people for this project, it said in an official statement.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Mitsubishi

First Published: May 09 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

