Jindal Aluminium Ltd has achieved a special certification called AS 9100D Aerospace. This certification recognises the company as a qualified manufacturer for the aviation, space, and defence industry.The aerospace & defence industry places a strong emphasis on safety and quality. Standardisation and thorough research are essential factors in this sector. For a company to supply materials to aerospace & defence companies or partners, they need to meet certain prerequisites.The AS9100D certification is a global recognition of Jindal Aluminium standards and practices, making it a significant achievement.This certification was developed by the Society of Automotive Engineers and the European Association of Aerospace Industries and has become a benchmark for ensuring exceptional quality in aviation, space, and defence manufacturing and supply chain processes.To earn this certification, Jindal Aluminium went through a two-stage audit process conducted by M/s NVT Services, an aerospace certification agency in India, over the course of six months (from January to June).Pragun Khaitan, vice-chairman and managing director stated that it is a major accomplishment for Jindal Aluminium and will open doors for strategic expansion plans, strengthening their position in the domestic and international markets.He said,"We are excited to achieve the AS9100D certification, a significant accomplishment for Jindal Aluminium. It will pave the way for our strategic expansion plans, consolidate our domestic and international reach in the industry and meet the rigorous quality standards demanded by the growing aviation, space and defence segment."