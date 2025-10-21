Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jindal Group likely to send team to assess Thyssenkrupp Steel assets

Jindal Group likely to send team to assess Thyssenkrupp Steel assets

The evaluation will include a technical review of plant machinery and a broader analysis of the business operations

Jindal Steel LOgo

In September, Jindal Steel International submitted a non-binding offer to thyssenkrupp AG and initiated discussions for the potential acquisition of its steel division.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A delegation from Jindal Steel International is expected to visit Germany soon to evaluate various financial and operational aspects of thyssenkrupp Steel's assets, in which the Naveen Jindal-led group entity has expressed interest.

In September, Jindal Steel International submitted a non-binding offer to thyssenkrupp AG and initiated discussions for the potential acquisition of its steel division.

According to industry sources, the company is now preparing to send representatives to Germany to conduct an in-depth assessment of the thyssenkrupp Steel facilities.

The evaluation will include a technical review of plant machinery and a broader analysis of the business operations. Sources added that discussions may also be held with workers at the site, as thyssenkrupp Steel is believed to carry a pension liability of approximately 2.7 billion euros.

 

The steel facility in question, located in Duisburgabout 550 km from Berlinhas an annual production capacity of around 11 million tonnes (MTPA) and is approximately 50 years old.

Jindal Group is a diversified industrial house with investments in steel, energy, and mining across multiple regions. The acquisition of this steel unit would expand its global footprint.

Narendra Misra, Director of European Operations at Jindal Steel International, had previously said: "We believe in the future of green steel production in Germany and Europe. Our goal is to preserve and grow thyssenkrupp's 200-year industrial legacy and help transform it into Europe's largest integrated low-emission steelmaker."  An email sent to Jindal Group seeking a response remained unanswered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBML, Jio-bp, BP Mobility Limited

Jio-BP sees 34% growth in petrol, diesel sales in July-September quarter

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

USFDA says 'voluntary action' required at Dr Reddy's Srikakulam unit

Amazon web services, AWS, Amazon

AWS outage: Why Amazon's cloud failure broke top apps worldwide

oil, reliance

RIL buys West Asian crude amid Western pressure against Russian flows

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric mourns engineer's death, says 'he never raised any complaints'

Topics : Company News Jindal Steel Germany steel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon