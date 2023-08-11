NCLT approves NARCL's resolution plan for two Srei group companies

The National Company Law Tribunal's Kolkata bench has approved National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd's resolution plan for two Srei group companies, according to a regulatory filing.

NARCL emerged as the winning bidder for the two Srei group firms -- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL) -- through an insolvency resolution process in February.

The NCLT has orally pronounced an order on August 11 approving the resolution plan submitted by NARCL with respect to the corporate insolvency resolution process of the companies, SIFL said in the regulatory filing on Friday.

"A detailed disclosure shall be made upon the written order being made available -- which shall inter alia contain the details on the treatment of existing securities of the corporate debtors under the approved resolution plan, as required under the Listing Regulations and the Guidance," it said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the boards of SIFL and SEFL in October 2021 due to governance concerns and repayment defaults. Later, the RBI had approached the NCLT to initiate the insolvency proceedings against the twins for a consolidated resolution.

