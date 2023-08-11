Post merger, HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan flags funding risk

Sashidhar Jagdishan, the chief executive officer of HDFC Bank, highlighted funding as a potential risk for the bank on Friday, following the completion of the $40-billion amalgamation with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on July 1.

"The risks of the merger revolve around the funding aspect," Jagdishan told shareholders of the largest private sector lender during its maiden annual general meeting after the merger. In contrast, HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty expressed optimism that the private sector lender would benefit from the low cost of funds typically enjoyed by a bank.

Jagdishan remained positive that the bank would overcome the funding challenge, noting that the board, senior leadership, and staff are fully aware of the task ahead. "While only time will tell, we're extremely confident in our growth over the last decade, and see no reason why we won't be able to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunity to grow similarly in the years to come," he said. Jagdishan also revealed that the bank has sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through bond issuances and will actively pursue this as part of its liabilities management.

The merger with HDFC is expected to impact the bank's Net Interest Margins (NIMs) due to the higher proportion of low-interest-yielding housing loans that will be added, Jagdishan noted. This change will become evident from the results for the September quarter. However, the housing loans also offer advantages in terms of better repayment ratios, lowering the credit costs on such advances. The bank, which has consistently reported NIMs in the 4-4.4 per cent range, is confident of restoring profitability or returns to historical levels within 18 months, he added.

It's worth noting that the bank hasn't been entirely successful in obtaining all the forbearance it had sought from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the liabilities front. The RBI declined to provide exemptions on Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) requirements on the deposits coming from HDFC, a deposit-taking entity.

Chakraborty informed shareholders that due to the merger, the bank stands to benefit from the addition of a market-leading home loan product, now directly available through the bank's extensive network of branches, aiding more people in achieving homeownership.

"This merger will also enable the bank to offer its broader customer base a complete range of financial products like life insurance, general insurance, health insurance, and investment products such as mutual funds. This will leverage the strengths of major entities like HDFC Ergo, HDFC Life, and HDFC Mutual Fund, now part of the bank's fold as a result of the merger," Chakraborty added. He further stated that the enlarged balance sheet of the bank would offer the national economy possibilities for higher credit growth, a broader array of financial products, and increased flows into sectors such as affordable housing, agriculture, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).