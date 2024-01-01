Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JK Tyre successfully raises Rs. 500 cr through QIP for growth initiatives

The funds raised will be utilised for both strengthening the balance sheet and growing capex

Securitisation market gathers steam

Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading Indian tyre manufacturer JK Tyre & Industries has successfully secured Rs 500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issuance. The QIP, priced at Rs 345 per share, attracted strong interest from marquee investors including Indian mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign institutional investors.

The funds raised will be utilised for both strengthening the balance sheet and growing capital expenditure.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Commenting on this, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of JK Tyre, stated, "We are pleased to have successfully completed a QIP of Rs 500 crore. This is an important milestone in our corporate journey. Participation of several reputed investors in the issue endorses their faith and confidence in the Company’s growth story."

Emkay Global Financial Services Limited acted as the sole Lead Manager for the QIP issuance.

JK Tyre offers a diverse range of products catering to various segments like truck/bus, passenger cars, and multi-utility vehicles. With a global presence spanning over 100 countries, the company operates in 12 globally-benchmarked manufacturing facilities – nine in India and three in Mexico – collectively boasting an annual manufacturing capacity of around 34 million tyres.

Also Read

JK Tyre up 14%, hits fresh high on strong Q2, capex plan of Rs 1,025 crore

Laxmi Organic dips 5% after raising Rs 259 crore via QIP issue

3 tyre stocks hit new highs on breakout; charts show up to 21% upside ahead

Tyre stocks in demand on Ceat's strong Q2 results; MRF, JK Tyre at new high

More capex for states

Asian Paints gets GST demand notice of Rs 13.83 crore from TN's tax dept

LIC gets GST notice of Rs 806 crore; insurer says will file an appeal

UltraTech Cement Q3 sales up 6% to 27.3 MT, overseas production up 20%

Cybersecurity firm TAC considering IPO in 2024 among options to raise funds

Tata Motors domestic sales rise 4% in Dec; EV sales rise 21% in Q3FY24

Topics : JK Tyre Tyre industry tyre stocks Tyre companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon